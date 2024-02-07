East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project - Ward Creek Update

Clearing and snagging of approximately 3.3 miles of channel at Ward Creek is underway to remove vegetation and debris from the channel to increase capacity and promote more efficient flow. Ward Creek is part of the East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project. The improvements made in this project are designed to reduce the risk of flood damages caused by out of bank flooding during heavy rainfall events. The estimated completion date is set for Spring 2024.

