    USS Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group Sailors Volunteer in Guam [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group Sailors Volunteer in Guam

    GUAM

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    DEDEDO, Guam (Feb. 7, 2024) - Sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group participate in a career day and storybook reading at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, and assist with cleanup efforts and activities with senior citizens at Community Centers in the village of Dededo, Feb. 7.

    The group is in Guam for a scheduled port visit during a deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 22:36
    Location: GU
