USS Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group Sailors Volunteer in Guam

DEDEDO, Guam (Feb. 7, 2024) - Sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group participate in a career day and storybook reading at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, and assist with cleanup efforts and activities with senior citizens at Community Centers in the village of Dededo, Feb. 7.



The group is in Guam for a scheduled port visit during a deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

