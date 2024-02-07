Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Completes Repairs to Residents Housing Complex [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Hamilton Completes Repairs to Residents Housing Complex

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    This February 9, 2024, photo shows the recently completed exterior renovations and repairs made to the Doubleday Village Garden Apartment Complex, at U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Army recently finished $7.5 million in fixes that addressed water leaks at the housing complex, which is part of the privatized military family housing at the base. Repairs included replacing vinyl siding with cement fiber siding, installing new windows and doors, adding flashing and seals, and replacing concrete landings. Balfour Beatty Renovations did the work over the past year. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

