This February 9, 2024, photo shows the recently completed exterior renovations and repairs made to the Doubleday Village Garden Apartment Complex, at U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Army recently finished $7.5 million in fixes that addressed water leaks at the housing complex, which is part of the privatized military family housing at the base. Repairs included replacing vinyl siding with cement fiber siding, installing new windows and doors, adding flashing and seals, and replacing concrete landings. Balfour Beatty Renovations did the work over the past year. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 15:47 Photo ID: 8235696 VIRIN: 240209-A-LO645-4061 Resolution: 4512x5234 Size: 4.04 MB Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hamilton Completes Repairs to Residents Housing Complex [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.