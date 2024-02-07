Fort Hamilton Completes Repairs to Residents Housing Complex

Photo By Mark Getman | This February 9, 2024, photo shows the recently completed exterior renovations and...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | This February 9, 2024, photo shows the recently completed exterior renovations and repairs made to the Doubleday Village Garden Apartment Complex, at U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Army recently finished $7.5 million in fixes that addressed water leaks at the housing complex, which is part of the privatized military family housing at the base. Repairs included replacing vinyl siding with cement fiber siding, installing new windows and doors, adding flashing and seals, and replacing concrete landings. Balfour Beatty Renovations did the work over the past year. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, NY, recently completed $7.5 million in repairs to address persistent water leaks in the resident housing at the Doubleday Village Garden Apartment Complex, part of the installation’s privatized Army family housing.



The repairs included building envelope improvements, replacing French doors with sliding doors, installing vertical blinds and new concrete landings.



“Repairing the Doubleday buildings was a massive undertaking, but absolutely necessary,” Col. Brian Jacobs, the Fort Hamilton garrison commander, said. “We take our duty to provide safe, high-quality housing to the Fort Hamilton community very seriously.”



The building envelope improvements involved installing proper flashing around all windows, doors, and vents to seal potential leakage points, and replacing deteriorating vinyl with cement fiber siding and trim.



Balfour Beatty Renovations performed all the exterior renovations over the past year.



“They’ve done a lot of work recently and the Doubleday buildings really look great, like new,” said A.R. Mercante, a Doubleday resident. “I think it’s a wonderful effort for the entire community.”



The repairs were part of a $15 million, multi-year development program that provides updates, repairs, and aesthetic upgrades to the installation’s housing, which is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities. More updates and repairs are planned for additional areas of the housing located on Hamilton.