U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, NY, recently completed $7.5 million in repairs to address persistent water leaks in the resident housing at the Doubleday Village Garden Apartment Complex, part of the installation’s privatized Army family housing.
The repairs included building envelope improvements, replacing French doors with sliding doors, installing vertical blinds and new concrete landings.
“Repairing the Doubleday buildings was a massive undertaking, but absolutely necessary,” Col. Brian Jacobs, the Fort Hamilton garrison commander, said. “We take our duty to provide safe, high-quality housing to the Fort Hamilton community very seriously.”
The building envelope improvements involved installing proper flashing around all windows, doors, and vents to seal potential leakage points, and replacing deteriorating vinyl with cement fiber siding and trim.
Balfour Beatty Renovations performed all the exterior renovations over the past year.
“They’ve done a lot of work recently and the Doubleday buildings really look great, like new,” said A.R. Mercante, a Doubleday resident. “I think it’s a wonderful effort for the entire community.”
The repairs were part of a $15 million, multi-year development program that provides updates, repairs, and aesthetic upgrades to the installation’s housing, which is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities. More updates and repairs are planned for additional areas of the housing located on Hamilton.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 15:47
|Story ID:
|463655
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hamilton Completes Repairs to Residents Housing Complex, by Susan Blair and Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT