Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing [Image 3 of 4]

    Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    A crew chief from the 117th Maintenance Group signals for the KC-135R Stratotanker’s pilot to stop the aircraft in its parking spot on the flight line while another aircraft behind it continues to tax to its assigned parking spot at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 10, 2024. The mission of the 117th Air Refueling Wing is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8235680
    VIRIN: 240210-Z-FG097-3428
    Resolution: 2339x2922
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing
    Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing
    Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing
    Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT