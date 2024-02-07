Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing

A crew chief from the 117th Maintenance Group signals for the KC-135R Stratotanker’s pilot to stop the aircraft in its parking spot on the flight line while another aircraft behind it continues to tax to its assigned parking spot at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 10, 2024. The mission of the 117th Air Refueling Wing is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

