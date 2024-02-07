Four KC-135R Stratotankers taxi and park at the 117th Air Refueling Wing

Four KC-135R Stratotankers belonging to the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s fleet taxi to their parking spots on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 10, 2024. The mission of the 117 ARW is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

