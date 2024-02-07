117th Maintenance Group crew chiefs stand ready

Multiple vehicles of crew chiefs and other flight line personnel assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing prepare to approach the 117 ARW’s fleet of KC-135R Stratotanker on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 10, 2024. The mission of the 117 ARW is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

