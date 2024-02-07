117th Maintenance Group crew chiefs stand ready

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dustin Hale, 117th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, prepares to approach a KC-135R Stratotanker on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 10, 2024. The mission of the 117th Air Refueling Wing is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

