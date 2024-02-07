117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen train on KC-135R Stratotanker refueling maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman J. Tull, a 117th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, physically inspects a 117th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. Tull was inspecting the inboard flap and other aspects of the aircraft for any potential defects when preparing to clear it for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US