    117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen train on KC-135R Stratotanker refueling maintenance

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman J. Tull, a 117th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, physically inspects a 117th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. Tull was inspecting the inboard flap and other aspects of the aircraft for any potential defects when preparing to clear it for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen train on KC-135R Stratotanker refueling maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

