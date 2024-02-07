Airmen from the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuels lab and the 117th Maintenance Group train on refueling one of the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135R Stratotanker at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. A moose-head hose from the truck connects to a grounded hydric system, which then provides additional filtration for the fuel that is pumped into the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8235664
|VIRIN:
|240209-Z-FG097-1104
|Resolution:
|4592x3062
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen train on KC-135R Stratotanker refueling maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT