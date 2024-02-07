117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen train on KC-135R Stratotanker refueling maintenance

Airmen from the 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s fuels lab and the 117th Maintenance Group train on refueling one of the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135R Stratotanker at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. A moose-head hose from the truck connects to a grounded hydric system, which then provides additional filtration for the fuel that is pumped into the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

