    117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen keep their KC-135R Stratotanker fleet always ready [Image 9 of 9]

    117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen keep their KC-135R Stratotanker fleet always ready

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing work on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 10, 2024. The mission of the 117 ARW is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 14:13
    VIRIN: 240210-Z-FG097-3273
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

