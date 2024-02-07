Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing work on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 10, 2024. The mission of the 117 ARW is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 14:13 Photo ID: 8235660 VIRIN: 240210-Z-FG097-2094 Resolution: 5388x3592 Size: 8.11 MB Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen keep their KC-135R Stratotanker fleet always ready [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.