2-113th Conduct EIB Training

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, participate in the Expert Infantry Badge certification training, February 10, 2024, Riverdale, NJ. The Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) is awarded to soldiers whose military occupational specialties are in the Infantry or Special Forces. To be awarded the EIB, soldiers must complete a number of prerequisites and pass a series of tests on basic infantry skills such as first aid care under fire, treating wounded soldiers, weapons qualification and a 12 mile road march. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

