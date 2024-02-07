Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-113th Conduct EIB Training [Image 7 of 11]

    2-113th Conduct EIB Training

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Darrien George and Pfc. Pavanjeet Singh, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard teaches soldiers how to apply a splint and burn dressing on wounds during the Expert Infantry Badge certification training, February 10, 2024, Riverdale, NJ. The Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) is awarded to soldiers whose military occupational specialties are in the Infantry or Special Forces. To be awarded the EIB, soldiers must complete a number of prerequisites and pass a series of tests on basic infantry skills such as first aid, care under fire, treating wounded soldiers, weapons qualification and a 12 mile road march. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8235547
    VIRIN: 240210-Z-IY093-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-113th Conduct EIB Training [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Benjamin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EIB
    Army
    ARNG
    NJARNG
    NJNG

