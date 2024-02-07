Task Force Marne Soldiers train with drones in Estonia

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct counter - unmanned aerial system training near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 10, 2024. As part of their exercise, the Task Force Marne Soldiers learn how to use anti-drone countermeasures, such as a dronebuster. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

