U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, train with counter-unmanned aerial system instructors during the Estonian Winter Camp exercise near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 11, 2024. As part of their exercise, the Task Force Marne Soldiers learned how to use, identify and combat commercial drones. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 09:57 Photo ID: 8235528 VIRIN: 240211-Z-WW831-1017 Resolution: 5193x3462 Size: 635.44 KB Location: TAPA, EE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Marne Soldiers train with drones in Estonia [Image 4 of 4], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.