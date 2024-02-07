Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Sailors Selected for Contracting Officer Program [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Sailors Selected for Contracting Officer Program

    BAHRAIN

    12.12.2023

    By leveraging the talent and dedication of enlisted personnel, the NEKO program aims to expand the contracting workforce in order to streamline procurement processes, saving time and resources. This increased efficiency allows the Navy Supply Corps to find adaptive solutions to help meet the needs of the warfighter. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

