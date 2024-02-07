By leveraging the talent and dedication of enlisted personnel, the NEKO program aims to expand the contracting workforce in order to streamline procurement processes, saving time and resources. This increased efficiency allows the Navy Supply Corps to find adaptive solutions to help meet the needs of the warfighter. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 07:03
|Photo ID:
|8235435
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-DH168-1013
|Resolution:
|3778x3008
|Size:
|803 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Sailors Selected for Contracting Officer Program [Image 2 of 2], by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Sailors Selected for Contracting Officer Program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT