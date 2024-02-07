NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Sailors Selected for Contracting Officer Program

Photo By Margaret Algarin | By leveraging the talent and dedication of enlisted personnel, the NEKO program aims...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Algarin | By leveraging the talent and dedication of enlisted personnel, the NEKO program aims to expand the contracting workforce in order to streamline procurement processes, saving time and resources. This increased efficiency allows the Navy Supply Corps to find adaptive solutions to help meet the needs of the warfighter. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain has two Sailors participating in the NAVSUP Enlisted Contracting Officer (NEKO) Pilot Program. The program is designed to develop Navy enlisted personnel into skilled contracting professionals and will enhance support to the Navy of the future. Upon completing the 24-month program, each Sailor will receive a professional contracting certification and become a Contract Specialist with Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) 722A.



The NEKO Pilot program aims to present a career path for enlisted sailors to become contracting professionals. The program endeavors to address an enterprise-wide challenge in maintaining a trained and ready acquisition workforce that is prepared to deploy Contracting Officers (KO) globally for contingency and expeditionary operations, delivering capabilities down range.



The program is open to enlisted sailors, E-4 to E-7 with undergraduate degree in any concentration or Sailors that have a plan to complete their degrees no later than the end of the 24 month program period. Successful applicants are chosen for this unique opportunity after a rigorous selection process. Although civilians make up the majority of the Navy’s acquisition workforce, the program intends to build sailors’ skill sets to enhance the Navy’s recruitment and hiring flexibility.



“We are really fortunate to have a role in this exciting pilot program,” said Rick Bauer, Director of Contracts, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. "The NEKO Program prioritizes the growth and development of its participants by providing enlisted sailors comprehensive training and mentorship from experienced contracting professionals.”



Program participants will undergo intensive training and mentorship, acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge to award and administer contracts effectively. They will attend four Defense Acquisition University (DAU) contracting courses that are composed of virtual instructor-led training, on the job training, and self-paced learning spanning over 196 hours. A final proctored exam will be administered, and graduates of the program will receive a professional contracting certification.



“This program allows me and other Supply professionals to gain invaluable knowledge and skills to be utilized in the Navy,” said LSC (SW/AW) Jaleka D. Muse, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain. “It provides a top-down observation into how things happen in the Fleet. I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge toolbox and continuing my contribution and support to the Navy.”



By leveraging the talent and dedication of enlisted personnel, the NEKO program aims to expand the contracting workforce in order to streamline procurement processes, saving time and resources. This increased efficiency allows the Navy Supply Corps to find adaptive solutions to help meet the needs of the warfighter. The NEKO Program helps meet the Navy's central pillars of "Workforce Development," "Knowledge Capture," and "Knowledge Sharing." Through dynamic interactive classroom and on-the-job skills training, NAVSUP is developing the procurement professionals of the future.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.