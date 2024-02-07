Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU snipers provide overwatch during VBSS [Image 4 of 7]

    31st MEU snipers provide overwatch during VBSS

    USS GREEN BAY, PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) from the amphibious docking ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a visit, board, search, seizure exercise in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 7, 2024. Marines with the scout sniper platoon were tasked with providing observation and overwatch for Marines of the maritime raid force during the VBSS training. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    This work, 31st MEU snipers provide overwatch during VBSS [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

