31st MEU snipers provide overwatch during VBSS

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Genetti, left, and Sgt. Alec Hunter, right, both scout snipers with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe the USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) from the amphibious docking ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a visit, board, search, seizure exercise in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 7, 2024. Marines with the scout sniper platoon were tasked with providing observation and overwatch for Marines of the maritime raid force during the VBSS training. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

