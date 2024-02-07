Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groves awarded Legion of Merit [Image 2 of 2]

    Groves awarded Legion of Merit

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Legion of Merit is conferred to military members who have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services since Sept. 8, 1939, the date of the president's proclamation of the state of emergency that led to World War II. It was established by an Act of Congress of July 20, 1942, may be awarded for combat or noncombat services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Groves awarded Legion of Merit for expert leadership of maintenance group

    TAGS

    Legion of Merit
    Ash Groves
    David Mounkes

