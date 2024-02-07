The Legion of Merit is conferred to military members who have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services since Sept. 8, 1939, the date of the president's proclamation of the state of emergency that led to World War II. It was established by an Act of Congress of July 20, 1942, may be awarded for combat or noncombat services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 15:29 Photo ID: 8235044 VIRIN: 231210-Z-VT419-1137 Resolution: 1688x2110 Size: 4.17 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Groves awarded Legion of Merit [Image 2 of 2], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.