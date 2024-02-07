Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groves awarded Legion of Merit

    Groves awarded Legion of Merit

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ash Groves, left, director of Air Staff at Joint Force Headquarters, Kentucky National Guard, receives the Legion of Merit from Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 10, 2024. Groves earned the honor for superior performance as commander of the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Maintenance Group from Dec. 1, 2018 to Aug.1, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Groves awarded Legion of Merit for expert leadership of maintenance group

    Legion of Merit
    Ash Groves
    David Mounkes

