Groves awarded Legion of Merit

Col. Ash Groves, left, director of Air Staff at Joint Force Headquarters, Kentucky National Guard, receives the Legion of Merit from Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 10, 2024. Groves earned the honor for superior performance as commander of the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Maintenance Group from Dec. 1, 2018 to Aug.1, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

