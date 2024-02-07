773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. LaTia Santos, senior equipment records parts sergeant for the 525th Expiditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, throws beads during a parade on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Feb. 9, 2024. Mardi Gras was celebrated here by the 773rd Military Police Louisiana National Guard to share their culture with Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

