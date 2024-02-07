Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K [Image 2 of 10]

    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K

    POLAND

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. LaTia Santos, senior equipment records parts sergeant for the 525th Expiditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, throws beads during a parade on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Feb. 9, 2024. Mardi Gras was celebrated here by the 773rd Military Police Louisiana National Guard to share their culture with Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 09:42
    Photo ID: 8234956
    VIRIN: 240209-A-US199-1346
    Resolution: 2419x3628
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K
    773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT