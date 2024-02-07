773rd throws a Mardi Gras Celebration on Camp K

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Verdis Walker, command sergeant major of 773rd Military Police Battalion, and Lt. Col. Doris Reed, commander of 773rd MP BN, pose for a photo after a parade on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Feb. 9, 2024. Mardi Gras was celebrated here by the 773rd Military Police Louisiana National Guard to share their culture with Poland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

