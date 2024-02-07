U.S. Air Force KC-135s assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing are parked on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, June 29, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 08:03
|Photo ID:
|8234940
|VIRIN:
|230629-Z-SX181-1012
|Resolution:
|4215x2814
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 Flight line Photos [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT