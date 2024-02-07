Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Flight line Photos

    KC-135 Flight line Photos

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force KC-135s assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing are parked on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, June 29, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    VIRIN: 230629-Z-SX181-1012
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Flight line Photos [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Flight line Photos

    Air National Guard
    Flightline
    kc-135
    Alabama National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

