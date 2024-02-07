Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line Photos [Image 1 of 2]

    Flight line Photos

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing direct a taxiing KC-135 at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 13, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Faddis.)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    This work, Flight line Photos [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Faddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight line Photos
    KC-135 Flight line Photos

    Air National Guard
    KC-135
    Taxiing
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

