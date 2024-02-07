Reenlistment Ceremony in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Ensign Diane Olander, security officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, administers the oath of enlistment for Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brian Culhane and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Gabriel Martinez, both assigned to NSF Diego Garcia, during their reenlistment ceremony Feb. 9, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

