    Reenlistment Ceremony in Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 3]

    Reenlistment Ceremony in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brian Culhane, left, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Gabriel Martinez, right, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, stand at attention during their reenlistment ceremony Feb. 9, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 03:25
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
