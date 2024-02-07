Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling [Image 23 of 23]

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An F-22 Raptor with the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, rests on the airfield after receiving fuel from a C-17 Globemaster III out of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 2, 2024. Airmen from Yokota Air Base, Japan; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; JBER; and JB Charleston, aligned various skillsets to complete the first-ever Air Mobility Command-to-F-22 Raptor refueling. BE 24-1 was a first-of-its-kind exercise directed by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and is composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. Through the use of designated air space, BE 24-1 provided Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 02:54
    Photo ID: 8234855
    VIRIN: 240202-F-IP109-1033
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 39.41 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFWC
    3rd AEW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    BE 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT