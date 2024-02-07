An F-22 Raptor with the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, rests on the airfield after receiving fuel from a C-17 Globemaster III out of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 2, 2024. Airmen from Yokota Air Base, Japan; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; JBER; and JB Charleston, aligned various skillsets to complete the first-ever Air Mobility Command-to-F-22 Raptor refueling. BE 24-1 was a first-of-its-kind exercise directed by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and is composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. Through the use of designated air space, BE 24-1 provided Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.10.2024 02:54 Photo ID: 8234855 VIRIN: 240202-F-IP109-1033 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 39.41 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.