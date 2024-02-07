Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling [Image 19 of 23]

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Airmen execute first-ever AMC-to-F-22 aircraft-to-aircraft refueling

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Elizabeth Tan, a public affairs specialist with 57th Wing Public Affairs, documents an aircraft-to-aircraft refueling during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 2, 2024. Airmen from Yokota Air Base, Japan; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, aligned various skillsets to complete the first-ever Air Mobility Command-to-F-22 Raptor refueling from a Charleston C-17 Globemaster III to a JBER F-22 Raptor. Nellis AFB served as the hub and command-and-control force element within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations during BE 24-1, with more than 10 geographically-separated locations serving as the spokes. During the exercise warfighters implemented all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while incorporating scenarios in distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Airmen also tackled agile combat employment, and the larger challenges of persistent logistics, by adapting techniques most often associated with special operations forces but on a much larger scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    USAFWC
    3rd AEW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    BE 24-1

