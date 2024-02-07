USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar

240209-N- NO824-6093

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2024) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), right, conducts joint operations in the South China Sea with Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS 15), Feb. 9. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Ensign Jacob Ruder)

