Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240209-N- NO824-6306
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2024) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), front, conducts joint operations in the South China Sea with Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS 15), Feb. 9. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Ensign Jacob Ruder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8234842
    VIRIN: 240809-N-SL149-6306
    Resolution: 1800x1350
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Sails South China Sea with BRP Gregorio del Pilar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippine Navy
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    Partnership
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    COMDESRON 7
    LCS 10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT