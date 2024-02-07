Richards Honored with Army Civilian Service Medal

Mark Richards, supervisory police officer for the Directorate of Emergency Services at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, receives the Civilian Service Achievement Medal on Jan. 26, 2024 from Col. Brian A. Jacobs, Fort Hamilton garrison commander. Richards was recognized for exceptional leadership and performance from February 2022 through January 2024 while assigned at Hamilton. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US