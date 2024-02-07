Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richards Honored with Army Civilian Service Medal [Image 2 of 4]

    Richards Honored with Army Civilian Service Medal

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Mark Richards, supervisory police officer for the Directorate of Emergency Services at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, receives the Civilian Service Achievement Medal on Jan. 26, 2024 from Col. Brian A. Jacobs, Fort Hamilton garrison commander. Richards was recognized for exceptional leadership and performance from February 2022 through January 2024 while assigned at Hamilton. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Army Civilian
    Be All You Can Be
    Civilian Workforce
    Recognition of Service
    USAG Fort Hamilton

