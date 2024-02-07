Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 18:13 Photo ID: 8234582 VIRIN: 240209-Z-WU657-1018 Resolution: 4608x3072 Size: 2.44 MB Location: RENO, NV, US

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Maj. Nicolo Danna is promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.