Maj. Nicolo Danna was promoted to lieutenant colonel at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nev. on Feb. 9, 2024. Danna is the 152nd Airlift Wing Judge Advocate.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8234582
|VIRIN:
|240209-Z-WU657-1018
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|RENO, NV, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Nicolo Danna is promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
