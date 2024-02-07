Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Nicolo Danna is promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Nicolo Danna was promoted to lieutenant colonel at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nev. on Feb. 9, 2024. Danna is the 152nd Airlift Wing Judge Advocate.

    Promotion Ceremony

    Promotion
    Nevada Air National Guard

