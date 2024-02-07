Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Airmen Prevail’ transforms peer mental health crisis support

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team McChord first sergeants introduce themselves during the Airmen Prevail symposium at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 29, 2024. The first sergeants created the program to teach Airmen skills to identify and better respond to peers undergoing mental health crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    This work, ‘Airmen Prevail’ transforms peer mental health crisis support [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    mental health
    first sergeant
    Team McChord
    mental health resources
    Airmen Prevail symposium

