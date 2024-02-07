‘Airmen Prevail’ transforms peer mental health crisis support

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Misner, left, the 627th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, alongside other Team McChord first sergeants, introduce themselves to the class during the Airmen Prevail symposium at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 29, 2024. The first sergeants created the program to teach Airmen skills to identify and better respond to peers undergoing mental health crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

