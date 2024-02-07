Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBHC Albany Dental Clinic [Image 2 of 2]

    NBHC Albany Dental Clinic

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Kieshia Savage 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Donisha Williams, a dental hygienist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Dental Clinic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 10:54
    Photo ID: 8233510
    VIRIN: 240131-D-JB216-9047
    Resolution: 402x563
    Size: 55.43 KB
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBHC Albany Dental Clinic [Image 2 of 2], by Kieshia Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBHC Albany Dental Hygienist
    NBHC Albany Dental Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Everything Starts with a Smile at NBHC Albany Dental Clinic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #dental #military health #oralhygiene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT