A Standard Missile -3 Block IIA, or SM-3 Blk IIA, is launched from U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, during Flight Test Other-23 or FTX-23, February 8, 2024. (courtesy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8233011
|VIRIN:
|240208-D-D0500-2007
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|841.63 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Flight Test Other -23 (FTX-23) [Image 13 of 13], by Nancy Jones-Bonbrest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy Successfully Demonstrate Aegis Weapon System Capabilities against Advanced Countermeasure Missile Target
No keywords found.
