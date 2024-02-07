Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Test Other -23 (FTX-23) [Image 5 of 13]

    Flight Test Other -23 (FTX-23)

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Nancy Jones-Bonbrest 

    Missile Defense Agency

    A Standard Missile -3 Block IIA, or SM-3 Blk IIA, is launched from U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, during Flight Test Other-23 or FTX-23, February 8, 2024. (courtesy photo/released)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8233009
    VIRIN: 240208-D-D0500-2005
    Resolution: 1000x1500
    Size: 577.94 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Test Other -23 (FTX-23) [Image 13 of 13], by Nancy Jones-Bonbrest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy Successfully Demonstrate Aegis Weapon System Capabilities against Advanced Countermeasure Missile Target

    Missile Defense Agency

