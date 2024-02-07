Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2024

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 6, 2024) Sailors and community partners participate in an anti-terrorism, force protection drill during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 at Naval Station Great Lakes, Feb. 6, 2024. The exercise is an annual two-week force protection and anti-terrorism exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on all Naval installations in the continental United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class Haley Covington)

