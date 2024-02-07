Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2024

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 6, 2024) Sailors and community partners participate in an anti-terrorism, force protection drill during exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 at Naval Station Great Lakes, Feb. 6, 2024. The exercise is an annual two-week force protection and anti-terrorism exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on all Naval installations in the continental United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordinanceman 2nd Class Haley Covington)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 21:27
    VIRIN: 240206-N-HR150-1008
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    This work, Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Anti-Terrorism
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Force Protection
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain

