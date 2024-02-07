Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transition Open House [Image 6 of 6]

    Transition Open House

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH), answers questions from a local reporter at the NCTF-RH Transition Open House at Keehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Feb. 7, 2024. Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and NCTF-RH hosted a transition open house for members of the community to learn more about the residual fuel removal and closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The task force is forming and expects to take over responsibilities for Red Hill from JTF-RH in early Spring 2024. NCTF-RH continues to engage in conversations with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transition Open House [Image 6 of 6], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force- Red Hill

