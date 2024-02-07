Cmdr. Fede Romero, assistant operations officer, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH), answers questions from a guest at the NCTF-RH Transition Open House at Keehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Feb. 7, 2024. Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) and NCTF-RH hosted a transition open house for members of the community to learn more about the residual fuel removal and closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The task force is forming and expects to take over responsibilities for Red Hill from JTF-RH in early Spring 2024. NCTF-RH continues to engage in conversations in formal and informal forums with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and experts and officials to keep stakeholders informed as the Navy works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

