    NAVFAC Northwest Helps Lead Engineer Operations Course, Empowering Service Engineers for Joint Success [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVFAC Northwest Helps Lead Engineer Operations Course, Empowering Service Engineers for Joint Success

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Sarah Lincoln 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest

    Capt. Benjamin Leppard, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest Executive Officer, leads segments of the Joint Engineer Operations Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, imparting crucial skills to service engineer officers, warrant officers, and senior non-commissioned officers for combatant command or joint task force roles, Jan. 26.

