Capt. Benjamin Leppard, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest Executive Officer, leads segments of the Joint Engineer Operations Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, imparting crucial skills to service engineer officers, warrant officers, and senior non-commissioned officers for combatant command or joint task force roles, Jan. 26.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8232424
|VIRIN:
|240126-O-GU514-6506
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1004.87 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Northwest Helps Lead Engineer Operations Course, Empowering Service Engineers for Joint Success [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Lincoln, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
