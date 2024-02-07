Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Lock mega project construction February 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Kentucky Lock mega project construction February 2024

    PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Matthew Dyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Ongoing construction at the Kentucky Lock mega project in February, 2024.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Lock mega project construction February 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Dyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

