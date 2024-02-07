Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises [Image 2 of 2]

    Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Capt. Dell Barnes talks with an allied partner on contracted support received and differences in international contracting during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 exercise at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Barnes is a contracting acquisitions intern with the 413th Contracting Support Brigade.

