Contracting essential to multinational readiness exercises

Capt. Dell Barnes talks with an allied partner on contracted support received and differences in international contracting during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 exercise at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Barnes is a contracting acquisitions intern with the 413th Contracting Support Brigade.

